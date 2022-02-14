Cold start, but warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cold start to the week with temperatures this morning in the upper 20s lower 30s so bundle up as you head to work or school. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm nicely into the lower 60s. Tomorrow a few clouds but in the middle to upper 60s for highs. Wednesday brings big changes with afternoon highs, we will see the middle 70s and even warmer on Thursday but that comes at the price of showers and thunderstorms. Our next cold front approaches on Thursday and brings with it the chance of some showers and storms, right now our severe risk looks low but its something we will keep an eye on in the coming days. Cooler as we head into the weekend.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 62°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – A Few Clouds. Low near 35°. Winds: Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 66°. Winds E 5-10 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storms. Low: 58° High: 77° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms possible. Low: 56° High: 62° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 55° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

