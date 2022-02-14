Advertisement

2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press Release -

STOLEN TRACTOR RECOVERED

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen tractor and woodchipper off River Rd. in New Hope. Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office followed leads that resulted in the recovery of the stolen items during a drug search warrant executed by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Ray Bruner and Jonathan Lee Shelton, both 34 of Bonifay, FL are now facing charges of dealing in stolen property following the investigation.

inmate
inmate(jail)

Bruner and Shelton are both currently incarcerated in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce endorses Jeff Coleman in his Congressional race on January...
Is Jeff Coleman’s congressional candidacy doomed from the start?
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
Former Alabama State Representative R. Nolan Williams.
Former legislator Nolan Williams dies
Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver’s license

Latest News

Opelika police say 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody in...
Suspect in injury of Opelika police officer captured
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases