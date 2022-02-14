2 charged after report of stolen woodchipper

Press Release -

STOLEN TRACTOR RECOVERED

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen tractor and woodchipper off River Rd. in New Hope. Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office followed leads that resulted in the recovery of the stolen items during a drug search warrant executed by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Ray Bruner and Jonathan Lee Shelton, both 34 of Bonifay, FL are now facing charges of dealing in stolen property following the investigation.

inmate (jail)

Bruner and Shelton are both currently incarcerated in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges.

