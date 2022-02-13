Sunny start to our work week

SYNOPSIS- A great weekend for us in the Wiregrass. We will continue that trend into our work week. Mostly sunny skies Monday with temperatures in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday we can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the high. Rain chances ramp up by the end of the week and into the start of next weekend.

TONIGHT- Overcast. Low near 30°. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 62°. NW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 34°. Winds NW 10 mph.

EXTENDED:

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 34° High: 66°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75°

THR: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers late. Low: 58° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms possible. Low: 56° High: 60°60%

SAT: Partly Cloudy, showers early. Low: 45° High: 55°40%

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 30° High: 62°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

