Scott Byrd steps in sheriff’s race

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Another candidate announced a run for sheriff in Coffee County.

Deputy Sheriff Scott Byrd announced his candidacy.  He says he’s ready to bring big changes to Coffee County.

Byrd shares that he has 23 years of experience in law enforcement. He wants to step up even more to give back to the community.

“I believe in hard work and your word is your bond,” says Deputy Sheriff Scott Byrd, sheriff candidate. “You say what you’re gonna do. Stand behind what you say. I did not have to sign contracts in my electrical world. I did it on handshakes, and if i say i’m gone do something, imma do it.”

Byrd says he has plans to make things a team effort  along with integrating new systems to help combat the crime and challenges in the county. The primary election is in May.

