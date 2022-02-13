Former legislator Nolan Williams dies

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -Former Alabama lawmaker R. Nolan Williams of Newton died Saturday, per an obituary. He was 80.

Mr. Williams served more than 20 years in the House, before losing his 1994 reelection bid. Prior to that, he was a member of the State School Board.

Mr. Williams also served on the Dale County Hospital Board and Spectracare Board of Directors.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark, with family receiving visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 Monday evening at the funeral home.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 24 years, Charlotte Ellison Williams of Newton; one sister, Sally Simmons (Roger) of Newton; grandchildren, Anna Kirkland of Headland, J. C. Kirkland of Auburn, Jacob Kirkland of Newville, Jakin Kirkland of Samson, Nicole Payne of Headland; great grandchildren, Blakely Jo Kirkland, and Sloan Kirkland of Headland; and a special friend and partner, Frank Baxter. A host of cousins also survive, per the obituary.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.