Dothan hosts USTA Boys’ 14 National Tournament

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)(AP)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young male tennis players are hitting the court at the Westgate Tennis Center.

Dothan is hosting the 3-day long USTA Boys’ 14 National Tournament with players competing in singles and doubles play.

Two players from the tournament will be advancing to the National Spring Championship in California.

“Seeing this great tennis ability, all of these young kids, they just love the game and show off their skills. It’s a great time to be here,” says Donald Buckley, spectator.

The finals for the tournament are expected to be played on Monday.

