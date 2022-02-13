Advertisement

Annual Camellia Show makes a return

Behold the Beauty: It’s Camellia Season
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Flower enthusiasts were in for a special treat as the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens brought back their Camellia Show.

This was the first time the event was held since the start of the pandemic. Before that, it was a 10-year tradition.

Various people from across the region entered their buds in the show for purchase and judging.

“It’s a beautiful show,” says William Nichols, co-chairman, Dothan Area Camellia Society. “The flowers are tremendous. There’s great big ones and little bitty ones and red ones and pink ones and almost black ones. Just different colors and sizes and shapes. It’s just a beautiful bloom.”

There were over 1,500 blooms in this year’s show.

