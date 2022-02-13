Advertisement

Alabamians urged to add emergency contact to driver’s license

Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
Drivers can attach an emergency contact at alea.gov.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are in a car crash, your senses could become impaired.

“The victim is not able to speak at the time, or their unconscious, or they could be an elderly person and they’re not able to talk,” senior trooper Kendra McKinney explained.

It is a real challenge for first responders, who are then become tasked with contacting your loved ones.

“Nowadays most people they have emergency contact information on their cell phones, and a majority of the times they are locked,” she added.

A locked smartphone means those numbers can’t be reached, which is why the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges drivers to attach their emergency contact to their license.

The process only takes a matter of minutes.

It does not take long at all, as long as it takes you to input all that information on our website,” McKinney said. “Once you hit save, it’s on there.”

ALEA explained many Alabamians are not aware of the system, so here’s how to use it. Go to alea.gov and scroll down to “Emergency Contact.” You will then be prompted to enter some personal information and a contact of your choosing.

Once you submit that form, first responders can easily scan your ID in the event of an accident and call your emergency contact.

“Having that access to that information is very, you know, beneficial to us,” McKinney said.

Every second counts when you are in critical condition, and this is one way to make sure your family is some of the first to know.

