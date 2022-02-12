Warmer Weather Ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

SYNOPSIS- Overcast overnight then turning partly cloudy sunday morning. More sun than clouds later in the afternoon sunday where we can expect to see highs in the middle 50s. A sunny start to our work week with temperatures in the 60s for the highs and 30s for the lows.

TONIGHT- Overcast. Low near 40°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 56°. NW 10-20 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 30°. Winds NW 20 mph.

EXTENDED:

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 30° High: 62°

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 34° High: 66°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75°

THR: Partly Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, showers and thunderstorms possible. Low: 56° High: 62°60%

SAT: Partly Cloudy, showers early. Low: 45° High: 53°60%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

