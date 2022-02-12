Advertisement

Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, FL – On February 12, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call of shots fired at Club Underground in Campbellton and that one victim had been shot.

JCSO Deputies arrived on scene and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Jackson County Fire Rescue subsequently arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Deputies secured the area as a crime scene and the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) began an investigation into the incident. Multiple interviews from witnesses were conducted while at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office were notified and responded to the scene to assist.

During the course of the investigation, Quashon Marquez Perry and Forrest Reed were identified suspects. Perry was located in Cottondale and taken into custody without incident and charged with an Open Count of Murder and Robbery While Armed with a Firearm.

Reed was located in Graceville and taken into custody without incident and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Robbery With a Firearm. Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank JCSO Deputies and Investigators for their work in swiftly bringing these criminals to justice. He would also like to thank the citizens of Jackson County for their diligence in notifying law enforcement as a crime occurs as well as Jackson County Fire Rescue, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Graceville Police Department, the Cottondale Police Department, the Marianna Police Department, and the District 14 Medical Examiner’s office for their assistance in this investigation.

