Advertisement

Mayor declares February Black History Month in Enterprise

Black History Month
Black History Month(WGCL)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - In conjunction with the National Black History Month celebration, Mayor William E. Cooper has proclaimed February as Black History Month in Enterprise as well.

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper declares February Black History Month in Enterprise (City of...
Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper declares February Black History Month in Enterprise (City of Enterprise Photo by Carol Lane)(Source: City of Enterprise)

On hand for the proclamation ceremony recently were Coffee County Association of Service Agencies President Peggy Contreras, at left of the Mayor, and Enterprise Councilwoman Sonya Rich, at the Mayor’s right; and standing from left, Enterprise Housing Authority Director Shana Demby, Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Zel Thomas and Enterprise Library Director Shelia Harris.

They invited everyone to observe this month by reflecting on the proud legacy of courage and dedication of Black Americans and to acknowledge and appreciate the accomplishments and contributions of Blacks in all areas of life that have helped to guide the nation’s success and prosperity.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this...
Dothan man found not guilty of 57 sex crimes
Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before...
Several dogs killed in early morning mobile home fire
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Latest News

"I feel wonderful," Teen heart transplant survivor reflects on journey
"I feel wonderful," Teen heart transplant survivor reflects on journey
DPD K-9 seminar
K-9′s train to keep communities safe
Bernard A. Harris, Jr. makes history on February 9th, 1995
Bernard A. Harris, Jr. makes history on February 9th, 1995
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. (Source: File Photo/Kryst family)
Recent suicides show need for mental health care in Black community