Farmers work through pandemic challenges at yearly cotton expo

Cotton is a major crop impacted by disease
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The pandemic and issues brought on by it have created many challenges for local cotton farmers. Many of them came together today to talk with industry experts on how they can work through the challenges in what could be another difficult year.

Farmers say they have felt every effect of the pandemic from inflation, supply and labor shortages, to changing resources.

“Farming is a business just like any other,” says Garrett Dixon, farmer. “The same issues they’re facing, agriculture was facing as well.”

Lee County farmer Garrett Dixon says battling through COVID challenges has not been an easy fight. He says 2021 was the hardest due to the great resignation .

“The input to grow the crops have gone up,” says Dixon. “Fuel is more expensive. The chemicals are more expensive, and we have run into supply chain shortages.”

What makes it more difficult, farmer’s can’t raise their prices to adjust.

“We’re pretty much just locked into a futures contract,” says Dixon. “Commodities are traded and we just can’t set that price. So, we’re just at the mercy of the market when it comes to those prices.”

That’s why events like the cotton expo are so important.

“We can come up with different strategies to manage the crop, as well as, different agronomic tools or practices that we can do to save a little money or help us recop money in the long run,” says Dixon.

Dixon says as of now, he is unsure of where the industry will be headed in 2022. He says using the technology presented at today’s expo will help.

The cost to produce cotton is about $825-per-acre this year. In 2021, budget estimates were $200 less.

