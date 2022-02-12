Early County High School student loses battle to cancer

BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County High School football team announced via Facebook that team member and cancer patient, Tyler Winns, has died.

The team as well as teachers at the school have offered words of love and support during the time of mourning to the Winns family.

Winns was a senior at the school and expected to graduate this year. He finished his last chemotherapy treatment in September 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.