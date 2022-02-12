Advertisement

Early County High School student loses battle to cancer

FNF Player of the Week: Early County senior Tyler Winns
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County High School football team announced via Facebook that team member and cancer patient, Tyler Winns, has died.

The team as well as teachers at the school have offered words of love and support during the time of mourning to the Winns family.

Winns was a senior at the school and expected to graduate this year. He finished his last chemotherapy treatment in September 2021.

