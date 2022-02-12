Advertisement

Alabama one step closer to drive-thru alcohol sales

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabamians are one step closer to having the option to buy alcohol in the drive-thru.

Curbside and drive-thru pick-up wasn’t an opinion before the pandemic. However, because of the pandemic, some businesses allowed convenient pickup. Now, they are working on a more permanent solution for people to get alcoholic beverages without going into the store.

Alabama Representative Gil Isbell said there are three main points he brought up about this topic.

“First is safety, and then about convenience, and then about small businesses,” he said.

Isbell said it will get these small stores on the same ground as larger retailers like Walmart and Publix.

“They can do the pick up but again, this would only be a drive-thru or a walk-up window,” he said, if passed.

Jennifer Thomas, manager at Charred Oak Spirits, says when the pandemic hit, having the temporary curbside pick-up helped a lot of people out.

“Where they were sickly already or they were comprised and didn’t want to be around a lot of people. So, it gave them the accessibility,” she said.

In Alabama, the ABC Board, also known as Alcoholic Beverage Control, is over alcohol beverages through distribution, licensing and enforcement. Thomas says this means if drive-thru is presented as a natural opinion, more people are likely to switch from delivery. This is because the delivery fee is expensive as for the cost of alcohol in Alabama.

“When you add delivery fee and then up charge from whoever you’re buying it from - when the person you’re usually buying it from, if it’s a private store, is already marking it up because they have to buy it from the state,” she explained.

The Senate will vote on the bill next. If passed, it will go to the governor and if that is approved it will go into effect in 2023.

