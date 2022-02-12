Advertisement

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak.

JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama.

Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10. Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Murder at Club Underground in Campbellton
FNF Player of the Week: Early County senior Tyler Winns
Early County High School student loses battle to cancer
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
File Photo: TROY University (Source: WSFA)
Troy student suspended pending sexual assault investigation
Former Alabama State Representative R. Nolan Williams.
Former legislator Nolan Williams dies