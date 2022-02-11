WCCD Fine Arts Opens Art Exhibit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Fine Arts Department at Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will open In the Moment, an art exhibition featuring the works of Wallace alum Katherine Murray on February 14, on view until April 4, Mondays through Thursdays, 7:00 am until 3:00 pm in the WCCD Fine Arts Gallery in Cherry Hall on the Wallace Campus in Dothan.

In the Moment will showcase Murray’s talent as a printmaker primarily working in screen printing and lithography. In the Moment features pieces that capture “the days and nights that become more myth than reality.”

Drawing inspiration from photographs, Murray takes “stills of life” rather than still lifes, rendering life events that capture the energy, haziness, or emotions that are felt. The exhibit is free to the public. For more information about In the Moment, please contact Ashley Bell at abell@wallace.edu or 334- 556-2386.

