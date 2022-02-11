Advertisement

Troy student suspended pending sexual assault investigation

File Photo: TROY University (Source: WSFA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University officials say a student has been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting another student.

In a statement to News 4 Friday, Troy’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Students Services and Administration Sohail Agboatwala says, a formal Title IX grievance was filed with the university on Feb. 9, 2022 by the victim of an alleged sexual assault involving another student.

The incident allegedly took place off-campus in September 2021. The accused student has been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing.

Agboatwala says, “Troy University takes seriously all reports of sexual assault or violence involving our students and we fully investigate those incidents when a grievance is filed.”

