Split Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of warm weather continues into the weekend, but a passing cold front Saturday night will turn us cooler for Sunday. Extra clouds will move through for the first half of the weekend, with a stray shower or some sprinkles possible, but sun returns Sunday. We’ll start the new week cold, before warming significantly.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a sprinkle or light shower south. Low near 43°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray sprinkles or a brief light shower. High near 69°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles or a light shower possible. Low near 40°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Turning sunny. Low: 40° High: 56° 10% early

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 30° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 66° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 75° 0%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Scattered showers, turning cooler. Low: 56° High: 62° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

