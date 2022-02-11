Slocomb Fire and Rescue needs the community’s help for EMS supplies

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The Slocomb Fire and Rescue Department is calling on the community’s help for needed funding to keep the department operational.

The department has been given a donation of $5,000 Thursday from Woodmen of the World. Chief Kyle Hovey says the funds will help the department overcome recent challenges.

“We’re looking at a group of people who intentionally put themselves in harms way for us,” says Charles Windham, with Woodmen of the World. “And if it was my parents or my family that was in need, I would hate to find out because of lack of money their needs couldn’t be met. An ambulance wasn’t available.”

The department is doing everything they can to make sure citizens maintain quality service thanks to donations like the one they received today.

“Here lately, we really have called upon each other due to the ambulances getting older and breaking down,” says Chief Kyle Hovey. “We were fortunate the city of Geneva and town of Rehobeth loaned us two ambulances to keep three ambulances in service.”

COVID has made things worse, driving up the number of EMS calls.

“We’ve been dealing with COVID patients on a daily basis, and that’s increased the number of runs,” says Chief Hovey. “Due to those increased runs our ambulances are on the road more, so they’re more apt to break down. We’ve had three in the shop recently.”

Chief Hovey knew what to do by calling on the community to help.

“I’m hoping the community will step in, and see this is urgent,” says Windham. “Because when you have three ambulances down and borrowing from the community around you, that’s a problem. They’re doing the best they can with what they got, and we need to help.”

He’s also taking it one step further and calling on the county leaders for help.

“We are hoping that the Geneva County commission will see the need to budget us some other ARP funds for each city,” says “We’re looking at approaching the county commission about a $5 tag fee. That fee is now in place in Dale County and Houston County, and it’s helping their EMS organizations tremendously.”

Chief Hovey says community donations are crucial right now to stay operational.

If you would like to make a donation you can do so through Cash App ($CityofSlocomb), Venmo, and Paypal.

Other cities in geneva county have voiced concerns in recent months over the number of calls they are responding to outside of their city limits. Mayors in the county met with county commissioners but no agreement has been reached to date.

