Report: Bryan Harsin staying at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - At least two reports surfaced Friday morning that Auburn University leaders would announce Bryan Harsin is their head football coach.

For the past week, allegations and rumors have circulated concerning Harsin’s future at Auburn.

Coach Harsin attended an SEC coaches in meeting in Birmingham Thursday. He did not take questions.

WBRC FOX6 will update you as we get confirmation and more information on this developing story.

After a surreal last week-plus on the Plains, @PeteThamel and me are told @AuburnFootball is expected to bring Bryan Harsin back as head coach. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 11, 2022

From me a @ClowESPN: Auburn officials are expected to announce today they are keeping coach Bryan Harsin. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2022

