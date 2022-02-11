Advertisement

Report: Bryan Harsin staying at Auburn

Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - At least two reports surfaced Friday morning that Auburn University leaders would announce Bryan Harsin is their head football coach.

For the past week, allegations and rumors have circulated concerning Harsin’s future at Auburn.

Coach Harsin attended an SEC coaches in meeting in Birmingham Thursday. He did not take questions.

WBRC FOX6 will update you as we get confirmation and more information on this developing story.

