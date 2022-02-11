Advertisement

Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.(_)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii is in a coma after suffering heat stroke during police academy training last week.

Alexa Jacobs, 27, has been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday, her family told Hawaii News Now. Her body temperature at the time was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jacobs is currently in a trauma center on Oahu awaiting a liver transplant.

The Maui Police Department has not given any details on what led to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a statement, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her recovery. As of Thursday evening, they have raised more than $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction
Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit...
New research program could mean big things for the Wiregrass
Dothan's KBC talks about cook book, upcoming plans
Dothan's KBC talks about cook book, upcoming plans
FILE - This image shows a Mirage F1 jet fighter at the Mont-de-Marsan military base,...
Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt