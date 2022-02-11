Advertisement

New coach for Slocomb Redtops

Geneva County Schools announced a new coach to lead the Slocomb Redtops.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Schools announced a new coach to lead the Slocomb Redtops Thursday.

The board approved Bryant Garrison to take the reigns of the program after former coach Richard Tisdale stepped down.

Bryant comes from Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia where he served as the head football strength and conditioning coach and defensive coordinator.

His coaching career spans over the past decade.

Before coaching he served as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama.

From 2007 to 2010 Harrison worked under Kirby Smart, working closely with the Tide’s secondary.

Coach Smart was at the top of Harrison’s references on the resume he submitted for the job.

Harrison is set to join the Slocomb staff at the end of February.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation

Latest News

On the dotted line: Nobles signs with Mars Hill University
On the dotted line: Nobles signs with Mars Hill University
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
Pike Liberal Arts looks to move athletics from AISA to AHSAA
Ben Blackmon named new Enterprise football coach
Ben Blackmon named new Enterprise football coach
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach