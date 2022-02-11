New coach for Slocomb Redtops

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Schools announced a new coach to lead the Slocomb Redtops Thursday.

The board approved Bryant Garrison to take the reigns of the program after former coach Richard Tisdale stepped down.

Bryant comes from Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia where he served as the head football strength and conditioning coach and defensive coordinator.

His coaching career spans over the past decade.

Before coaching he served as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama.

From 2007 to 2010 Harrison worked under Kirby Smart, working closely with the Tide’s secondary.

Coach Smart was at the top of Harrison’s references on the resume he submitted for the job.

Harrison is set to join the Slocomb staff at the end of February.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.