Even warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Not as chilly as yesterday this morning, most of us are in the middle to upper 30s. This afternoon will be even warmer than yesterday with highs around that 70 degree mark. Tomorrow will be more of the same to start the weekend off but a cold front moves in early on Sunday. We might see a shower or two but most will stay dry and cool for Sunday, but to start off next week we are already in the lower 60s by Monday. Wednesday we will see the lower 70s, by Friday we will have to keep an eye on a storm system that could bring us some showers and storms.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 69°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 56° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 64° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 75° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms possible. Low: 63° High: 74° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 58° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

