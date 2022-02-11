Advertisement

Dothan’s KBC talks about cook book, upcoming plans

News 4's Taylor Pollock caught up with Kelsey Barnard Clark to see on how she's navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic and her plans for the year.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Her cookbook made Southern Living’s list of best cookbooks of 2021. She’s a front-runner on Food Network’s “hot list” of stars to watch. And now she’s a featured contestant on an upcoming show.

It’s safe to say Dothan’s most famous chef is off to a roaring start in 2022.

News 4′s Taylor Pollock caught up with Kelsey Barnard Clark to see on how she’s navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic and her plans for the year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit...
New research program could mean big things for the Wiregrass
Dothan's KBC talks about cook book, upcoming plans
Dothan's KBC talks about cook book, upcoming plans
Medical experts in the Wiregrass say a new research program coming to the area could benefit...
New research program could mean big things for the Wiregrass