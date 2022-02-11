Advertisement

Dothan man found not guilty of 57 sex crimes

James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this...
James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this February 9, 2022 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It took a Houston County jury about 45 minutes on Thursday to find a man not guilty of 57 sex abuse charges.

James Mark Lee, 54, of Dothan had been accused of fondling a girl who claims the abuse began when she was seven-years-old and persisted for the next five years.

“No evidence, absolutely no evidence of any kind,” said defense attorney Shaun McGhee after the verdict.

The alleged victim, now grown, did not go to police for several years after she claims the incidents occurred.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks told jurors that it is common for sex abuse victims to delay reporting crimes.

Police charged Lee in 2019 and a grand jury indicted him a few months later.

