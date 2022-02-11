Advertisement

ACOM, Wallace, and Troy host their annual interprofessional education medical simulation

Wallace Community College
Wallace Community College(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three local colleges are making sure their nursing and social work students are getting the hands-on learning experience they need.

Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), Wallace Community College and Troy University Dothan students went through dementia patient simulations with actors. Staff leaders from each of the institutions say the purpose of today’s event was to help students understand quick care that involves a team effort.

This was the first time the event was held in-person since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s experiential learning at it’s best because a lot of our students don’t know what a social worker does, doesn’t know what a nurse does,” says John Gianini, Director of Medical Simulation Department, ACOM. “And so this puts all of the people together.”

School faculty says it gives them an opportunity to expand their points of view.

“The students are always amazed at how much each of them bring to the table,” says Suzanne Whittaker, faculty, Wallace College. “Because I think we work in silos, and we’re trying to get them out of their silos.”

Coordinators say the students who participated in the simulation will be graduating soon and hope to maintain these skills in the future of their profession.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this...
Dothan man found not guilty of 57 sex crimes
Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before...
Several dogs killed in early morning mobile home fire
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
File Photo: TROY University (Source: WSFA)
Troy student suspended pending sexual assault investigation
WRGX News at 5:30
Governor Desantis held a press conference in Marianna to deliver nearly 100 million dollars to...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $91 million of Hurricane Michael relief to Panhandle