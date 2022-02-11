ACOM, Wallace, and Troy host their annual interprofessional education medical simulation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three local colleges are making sure their nursing and social work students are getting the hands-on learning experience they need.

Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), Wallace Community College and Troy University Dothan students went through dementia patient simulations with actors. Staff leaders from each of the institutions say the purpose of today’s event was to help students understand quick care that involves a team effort.

This was the first time the event was held in-person since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s experiential learning at it’s best because a lot of our students don’t know what a social worker does, doesn’t know what a nurse does,” says John Gianini, Director of Medical Simulation Department, ACOM. “And so this puts all of the people together.”

School faculty says it gives them an opportunity to expand their points of view.

“The students are always amazed at how much each of them bring to the table,” says Suzanne Whittaker, faculty, Wallace College. “Because I think we work in silos, and we’re trying to get them out of their silos.”

Coordinators say the students who participated in the simulation will be graduating soon and hope to maintain these skills in the future of their profession.

