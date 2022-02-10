Westgate Tennis Center to Host Prestigious USTA Boys’ 14 National Tournament February 12-14

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The prestigious boys’ junior tennis championship will take place at Westgate Tennis Center in Dothan. Preparations are underway for the tournament that will qualify entry for two players into the National Spring Championships (Easter Bowl) in Indian Wells, California.

Thirty-two of the nation’s top-rated 14-year-old boys will compete in both singles and doubles play. This year’s field features players predominantly from the Southern Section and Florida. Notable other competitors will travel from Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to vie for the Champion’s trophy. The level of play will be impressively high with nine players ranking within the top 100 nationally.

Play will begin as early as 8:00 am each day and will run throughout the day. The finals are expected to be played on Monday morning. The event is open to the public and free for spectators to attend.

For more information, please call (334) 615-3792.

