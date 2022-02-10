Advertisement

Westgate Tennis Center to Host Prestigious USTA Boys’ 14 National Tournament February 12-14

The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.
The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The prestigious boys’ junior tennis championship will take place at Westgate Tennis Center in Dothan. Preparations are underway for the tournament that will qualify entry for two players into the National Spring Championships (Easter Bowl) in Indian Wells, California.

Thirty-two of the nation’s top-rated 14-year-old boys will compete in both singles and doubles play. This year’s field features players predominantly from the Southern Section and Florida. Notable other competitors will travel from Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to vie for the Champion’s trophy. The level of play will be impressively high with nine players ranking within the top 100 nationally.

Play will begin as early as 8:00 am each day and will run throughout the day. The finals are expected to be played on Monday morning. The event is open to the public and free for spectators to attend.

For more information, please call (334) 615-3792.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before...
Several dogs killed in early morning mobile home fire
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Kid Rock
Kid Rock to perform at Thunder Beach in PCB