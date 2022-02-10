Warm End To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Our warm stretch carries into Friday and the first part of the weekend, before a cold front passes and knocks us back a bit for Sunday. The front looks to pass mainly dry Saturday night, with freezing temps Monday morning, but an even stronger warm-up is on the way for later next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy frost. Low near 38°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, a few high clouds. High near 69°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 69° 5%

SUN: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 40° High: 56° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 64° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 73° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY –Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

