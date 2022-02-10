Advertisement

Several dogs killed in early morning mobile home fire

Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before...
Firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Eddins Road in Houston County just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several dogs were killed in an early morning mobile home fire in Houston County.

First responders were called to the fire on Eddins Road at the Southern Breeze Trailer Park. That’s close to Lawrence Road and Prevatt Road. The mobile home was on fire when they arrived.

No one was home when the fire started.

Cowarts Fire Department tells News 4 the home is a total loss and the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.
Westgate Tennis Center to Host Prestigious USTA Boys’ 14 National Tournament February 12-14
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Kid Rock
Kid Rock to perform at Thunder Beach in PCB