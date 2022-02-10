News4 Now: What’s Going On
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of February 10, 2022
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club, Thu Feb 10th
- Girls Inc. Father Daughter Banquet, Thu Feb 10th
- WMA Virtual Artist Talk: Gary Chapman, Thu Feb 10th
- Landmark Park Astronomy Night, Fri Feb 11th
- Tri-State Community Orchestra presents Suites & Sweets, Fri Feb 11th
- DABG Camellia Show & Sale, Sat Feb 12th - Sun 13th
- Wiregrass Cars and Coffee, Sat Feb 12th
- 2022 Mardi Gras Ball, Sat Feb 12th
- Book Bites with Kim Carroll, Mon Feb 14th
- AARP Tax-Aid: FREE Tax Help!, Mon Feb 14th
- Plus farmers markets, library story times, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
