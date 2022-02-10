Mostly sunny and warm today

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly morning with temperatures in the lower 30s for most of the area. This afternoon will be filled with sunshine once again which will help our temperatures warm into the upper 60s for highs. Tomorrow and Saturday will be more of the same, but Sunday will be cooler behind a cold front. We might see a shower or two early Sunday but the chance of that is low after the weekend we warm right back up to start next week. The middle part of the week looks really warm, we will be pushing 70 degrees once again.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 68°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 39°. Winds: Light SW 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 69°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 69° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a shower early. Low: 40° High: 54° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 64° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

