Local school recognizes National School Counselor week

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Everyday Wiregrass students are faced with many challenges in the classroom. While we quickly think about the stresses of reading, math and science, the are also other concerns like peer pressure, drugs and bullying.

School counselors are hard at work each day talking to students about these issues and many others.

When asked what word she would use to describe her job as a school counselor, Mixon Intermediate counselor, Kim Patterson said, “Active. I stay on the go with responsive, going to see kids I get text messages, “hey can you come check on this one? they’re looking a little down today,” and that’s what I am there for to figure out what’s going on there.”

School counselors are working to not only find the problem but also the solution.

“They may just need someone to talk to and say hey somebody recognize that I don’t feel to good today and if I can be that person, that’s what I’m here for and so the kids are my number one priority.”

A priority that Patterson knows a teacher may not be able to handle on her own in the normal classroom setting.

“You have 25 kids in a regular classroom or more and here I can take one-on-one. I can take a couple of them at a time and have a lunch bunch with. I can start building that bond that they feel comfortable when things do upset them or bother them that they can come to me and feel like they have someone they can talk to and be their go to person as we say.”

Now two years of COVID, classrooms aren’t the same as they once were.

“They almost forget how to socialize.”

Making it her job to be the students guide to getting back to a normal way of life.

“A lot of those social skills have gone to the wayside, and we have to remind them there’s rules for school and there’s home rules we try to remind them and help them to transition back into the school environment.”

It doesn’t just stop there, Ozark is a military town, and many of the students are new to the area. Leading school counselors to find ways to make these students feel at home.

“We assign kids to be their mentor to be their person their contact person a go to person here at school so they already feel like they have somebody a kid that they know that they can just be around with, and they know their story with it.”

A job that doesn’t stop when students leave for the day. It stretches to the parents as well.

“I just make them aware of the resources we have, and I can guide them to help them make contact or they can make contact themselves I’m just that person to kind of direct them to get some assistance they may need because a lot of times they don’t know where to begin.”

National School Counselor week has been recognized February 7th through the 11th.

