Lisenby Primary first graders bury time capsule to be opened in eleven years

By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After seeing a social media trend, first grade teachers at Lisenby Primary school in Ozark wanted to follow the craze.

Giving their students a chance to look back on the past in eleven years, through a time capsule.

Thursday the students and teachers buried this time capsule that was prepped on 2-2-2022 and will not to be opened until 3-3-2033, their senior year.

Allowing them to remember how things were in their school just over a decade later.

“At that time in their lives whenever they’ve got to make decisions about their future and where they’re going to go, I think that they will really appreciate it and I think it’ll be a really good time for them to reminisce about things that were going on during their primary school years,” said Dawn Tice - Principal.

“Where they’ve been what they’ve had to overcome and the things they’ve had to do to make sure we stay safe that we’re following the guidelines to stay in school to have in person learning and the kids made a lot of sacrifices this school year and they’ve had to do a lot of things they didn’t want to do,” said Will Cammack - Assistant Principal.

The time capsule was filled with writing assignments from each students talking about who their teacher is now, classroom pictures, a mask and a newspaper.

