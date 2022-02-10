HA, Wicksburg girls to meet in area championship
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The lady Raiders and lady Panthers are set to face off on Friday.
Houston Academy defeating Providence Christian while Wicksburg topped Slocomb.
