Governor Ivey to tour Hale County tornado damage

Governor Kay Ivey is set to visit Hale County on Friday to tour damage from the recent EF-2...
Governor Kay Ivey is set to visit Hale County on Friday to tour damage from the recent EF-2 tornado.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey is set to visit Hale County on Friday to tour damage from the recent EF-2 tornado.

One person was killed during the storms in Sawyerville, three were critically injured and five others were also injured.

Governor Ivey will tour the damage on Mason Bend Road. The governor will be joined by Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, as well as Alabama Senator Bobby Singleton.

