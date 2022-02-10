DFD warning about outdoor burning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department is warning city residents about the dangers of outdoor burns.

Battalion Chief David Hasty says DFD has already responded to 22 calls concerning outdoor fires since the start of the year. The department responded to just 133 similar calls in all of 2021.

As temperatures begin to heat up, residents will start cleaning up their yards for the spring with many wanting to burn any leaves, sticks, or debris. Hasty wants the public to know there are other options.

“You can burn if you meet the requirements and restrictions of burning. If you can’t do that because you don’t meet those requirements, your options are to take it to the landfill or let the city pick it up at the side of the curb.”

Hasty says the exceptions to Dothan’s burn ordinance include grilling, outdoor fireplaces, and those who have obtained a burn permit.

