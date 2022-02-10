Advertisement

DFD warning about outdoor burning

(WNDU)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department is warning city residents about the dangers of outdoor burns.

Battalion Chief David Hasty says DFD has already responded to 22 calls concerning outdoor fires since the start of the year. The department responded to just 133 similar calls in all of 2021.

As temperatures begin to heat up, residents will start cleaning up their yards for the spring with many wanting to burn any leaves, sticks, or debris. Hasty wants the public to know there are other options.

“You can burn if you meet the requirements and restrictions of burning. If you can’t do that because you don’t meet those requirements, your options are to take it to the landfill or let the city pick it up at the side of the curb.”

Hasty says the exceptions to Dothan’s burn ordinance include grilling, outdoor fireplaces, and those who have obtained a burn permit.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
First responders were called to the fire on Eddins Road at the Southern Breeze Trailer Park.
Several dogs killed in early morning mobile home fire
News4 Now: What's Going On, February 10, 2022
News4 Now: What’s Going On