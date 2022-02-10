Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.(DOD via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
(MGN)
Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation

Latest News

HA vs Providence
HA vs Providence; Wicksburg vs Slocomb; other games and tomorrows schedule
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have intervened in Floyd killing
America's annual price increase was worse than economists had forecast. (Source: CNN, POOL, KGUN)
New inflation numbers higher than predicted
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don’t list Trump’s calls