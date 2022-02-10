Advertisement

ALEA welcoming more troopers

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big week for scores of new troopers in Alabama. Fresh out of a challenging curriculum of some 24 weeks, the new troopers graduated from the Trooper Academy in Selma and are ready to hit the road.

ALEA Trooper Class of 2021
ALEA Trooper Class of 2021(ALEA)

The photo here shows the latest graduating class in Selma this week. They wrapped up 24 grueling weeks that included academics and physical fitness. The average starting pay for an Alabama is just over $40,000 a year, but could be more depending on whether they had any previous law enforcement experience.

“We’re looking for individuals that are first and foremost looking to serve their community in the state. It’s always a good idea to be physically fit, well, actually that’s a requirement but you also must be mentally fit as well. You’re going to be faced with various situations,” said trooper Reginal King.

There are seven trooper posts across the state.

