Alabama riot bill heads under criticism toward a House vote

Gavel
By AP
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A divided committee has advanced legislation that would mandate jail time for participating in a riot.

The House Judiciary on Wednesday approved the bill on a 10-4 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House. Republican supporters say the bill is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage.

Critics said the legislation’s definition of riot is vague and would allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about people. A federal judge blocked a similar Florida statute from taking effect.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama says it would seek a similar injunction if the Alabama bill becomes law.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via AP. All rights reserved.

