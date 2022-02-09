Warmer Days On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Great weather is on the way for the end of the week. We’ll see chilly nights, but afternoon temperatures will reach well into the 60s. The warmth continues through Saturday, but a cold front early Sunday will bring us cooler air for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear with areas of frost. Low near 36°. Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, a few high clouds. High near 68°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 39°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 69° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 69° 5%

SUN: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 40° High: 54° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny y. Low: 34° High: 64° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 70° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

