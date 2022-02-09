Advertisement

Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Two suspects in the armed robbery of an Opp credit union have been arrested.

The Micolas Mills Credit Union in Opp was robbed Monday morning.

The FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants on two homes Wednesday morning in reference to the robbery.

One home in Panama City and the other in Lynn Haven, Florida.

Arlisha Mitchell Thomas, 41, and Freddy Lee Thomas, 44, of Panama City, Florida were arrested and charged with Robbery 1st degree.

The suspects were booked into the Bay County Jail.

Freddy Lee Thomas, 44, was charged with robbery 1st degree.
Freddy Lee Thomas, 44, was charged with robbery 1st degree.(Source: Bay County Jail)

The Opp Police Department says the FBI is the lead agency on the case.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Ronnie Warren
Early morning drug bust in Geneva County
Police Lt. Bryan Murphy (Ret.) discusses the importance of peer support in this February 7,...
Officer shot 15 times delivers strong message in Dothan

Latest News

Thanksgiving Stores Open and Closed in 2021
The results are in, and the 2021 holiday season was a record breaker
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation
Dothan City Schools Announces 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year
Welding
GTECH program working to build welding industry