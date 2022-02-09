Sunny and warmer today

SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning all the area is waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but the good news is this afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine that will help warm us up into the 60s for highs. Tomorrow even warmer with a few clouds passing through, Friday more of the same with highs back into the upper 60s. This weekend we will watch our next cold front move in, Saturday looks great but Sunday is when things will really cool off. A few showers are possible but not likely as the front moves through early Sunday. We won’t stay cool for long already back to 60 degrees by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 63°. Winds Light W 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 67°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a shower early. Low: 42° High: 54° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 71° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

