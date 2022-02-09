Advertisement

Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless & Cheeburgber Cheeburger Invite You To Make Valentine’s Day Extra Special.

(Source: SouthEast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) is excited to announce it is partnering with Cheeburger Cheeburger to host a fundraiser on February 14th, 2022. A generous percentage of the proceeds from the restaurant sales on that day will go directly to the homeless coalition. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) serves seven counties, including; Dale, Houston, Geneva, Covington, Coffee, Barbour, and Henry county.

The nonprofit coalition has a primary purpose of ending unwanted homelessness and 100% of all donations are in support of that goal. A percentage of the funds that are raised by Cheeburger Cheeburger on the designated date will be allocated to meet the immediate needs of the homeless in our area. The funds will also help cover client’s medical expenses, transportation to and from doctor’s visits, and medications.

Please consider joining us on Monday, February 14th, 2022, between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Cheeburger Cheeburger is located at 4871 Montgomery Hwy. Dothan, AL 36302.

For more information, please contact Marlene Lassiter, Mental Health Focus Group, Chairperson at (334)790-2956, or via email at marlenel@spectracare.org.

