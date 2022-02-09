School works to shape young boys into good citizens

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Words of wisdom from an area pastor were heard by Faine Elementary boys this morning.

It’s part of the “believe mentorship program” where students are learning to recognize a great future is ahead of them.

The goal is simple, to uplift and shape young boys into good citizens.

The 4th through 6th graders are encouraged to dress up on Wednesdays to make them feel proud of who they are.

Organizer Jeffrey Brown says he wants them to understand who they are as a person is valued inside and outside the classroom.

“All of us come with different types of challenges, all of us come with different types of emotional strain in the community, but my whole purpose of this is just let them know that we’re here for you,” Jeffrey Brown, Physical Education Aid at Faine Elementary.

Brown hopes to expand the initiative through activities and community projects for the boys to take part in.

