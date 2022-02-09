Advertisement

Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime

JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1...
JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76.

The Razorbacks hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Arkansas improved to 19-5.

Auburn had won 19 in a row. The Tigers fell to 22-2.

