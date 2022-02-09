Advertisement

National 2-1-1 Day

211 day
211 day(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Press Release -

February 11th is National 2-1-1 Day. On this day, 2-1-1 Contact Centers are recognized nationwide for their incredible contribution to their communities. Help us celebrate Wiregrass 2-1-1 with your financial donation today! All donations are tax deductible and 100% of your donation goes directly to Wiregrass 2-1-1.

Your financial gift will go a long way in helping our local residents get the resources they need when they need it the most! $3,600.00 towards our $10,000 goal has already been raised to help Wiregrass 2-1-1 celebrate this wonderful day, we are launching our first ever 2-1-1 Day Fundraiser!

And to help us kick it off, Tim & Linda Duke (David Duke’s Brother & Sister In Law) have issued a challenge and plans to match donations up to $5,000! You give $10, Tim & Linda gives $10, you give $100, they give $100. Get the idea? You can help by texting “211day” to 53-555 or click on the below link for additional easy ways you can give.

To Give And For More Info Click Here

