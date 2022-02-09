Advertisement

LIVE: Houston County Sheriff has update on 2021 murder

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza will announce Wednesday the arrests of two additional murder suspects, bringing to five the number charged with killing Hardy Gray last year.

