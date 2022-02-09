K-9′s train to keep communities safe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local and visiting police departments are training their K-9′s all weeklong in Dothan.

“I run an explosives dog, so I come here every year for re-certification and also for the seminar just to get exposure to different training environments,” expresses Deputy Sheriff Kyle Vannoy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Handlers and K-9′s are getting situation experiences, preparing them for real crimes.

Lieutenant W.E. Wozniak, K-9 Commander and Trainer with the Dothan Police Department explains, “Patrol scenarios set up where they’ll be tracking humans or locating suspects hiding in buildings, and then we have explosives detection problems set up, we have narcotics detection problems set up.”

These dogs are a vital part in keeping communities safe.

“Whether you’re getting narcotics off the street, whether you’re finding explosives hidden in theatres and stadiums, or catching bad guys that are running from murder scenes or whatever, you want your dogs to be experienced, you want your dogs to be exposed,” Wozniak continues.

They can detect danger in a matter of seconds.

“Bomb sweeps like pre-game for Auburn University,” says Vannoy. “We have a lot of different calls for firearms that may have been thrown out during crimes that need to be found from the dogs.”

After training is complete, these K-9′s will either start or continue keeping the streets clean and safe.

The training began Monday and will run through the end of the week.

