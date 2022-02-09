Advertisement

G.W Long, Ariton to meet in Area Tournament championship; other Wiregrass scores

G.W Long, Ariton to meet in Area Tournament championship; other Wiregrass scores
By Justin McNelley
Feb. 9, 2022
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - It will be a rivalry rematch on the hardwood in the Class 2A Area 3 championship game.

G.W. Long will face off against Ariton Friday night after both teams won their first round matchups in the area tournament on Tuesday.

