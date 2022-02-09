Advertisement

Floridians protest against bills reducing solar power incentives

Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered at the Capitol to protest legislation that would reduce solar power incentives.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Floridians from across the state gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to protest legislation that would reduce solar power incentives.

This legislation is in the form of Senate Bill 1024 and House Bill 741. This legislation would restrict businesses and homeowners’ ability to sell excess solar electricity through a process known as net metering, making solar power far more expensive in the State of Florida if the bills pass.

Net metering assists people to offset the cost of installing solar panels. It allows them to sell excess energy they produce back to their utility companies.

“This bill would decimate the solar industry, it would pull the rug out from underneath solar customers who have already made large investments,” Heaven Campbell from Solar United Neighbors said.

According to a Tallahassee resident, his monthly energy expenses would likely double.

“When I went solar when I joined the solar energy revolution, I made it under the auspices that I was going to be saving money on my electric bill,” Walter Liebrich said.

The First Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee also has solar panels — it says Florida should be supporting solar power and not undermining it.

Curtis Richardson, a city commissioner, also made a statement emphasizing the importance of solar energy in creating jobs and reducing the effects of climate change.

Net metering incentives help solar customers while surrounding non-solar users pay to maintain the grid, according to supporters of these solar power bills.

